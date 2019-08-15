When the Black Ferns face Australia for the second test of the Laurie O'Reilly Memorial Trophy on Saturday they're expecting their opposition to be more physical and clinical.

In preparation, head coach Glenn Moore has made three changes to the side for the home clash at Eden Park.

Bay of Plenty hooker Luka Connor, uncapped Canterbury utility back Grace Brooker and experienced Wellington lock Jackie Patea-Fereti have all been added to the Black Ferns reserves.

Despite the convincing 47-10 victory over Australian in Perth last weekend, Moore said the team were taking nothing for granted and were aiming to raise the bar at Eden Park.

"We're expecting Australia to bring more physicality to the game too, and to be more clinical. They'll better from that game last week and have improved a lot since last year," he said.

"When we looked at the footage it was really clear we created a lot of opportunities for points which we didn't follow through on. We need to improve some of our one-on-one tackling and the physicality that goes with that," Moore said.

Patea-Fereti was absent from the Super Series in San Diego while recovering from a shoulder injury and Moore said she was now back to full fitness. Forne Burkin is replaced by Connor as back-up hooker for starter Te Kura Ngata-Aerengemate.

Twenty-year-old Brooker is the youngest player in the side and is equally comfortable at centre, fullback and wing. Contracted to the Black Ferns in 2018 in her first year out of secondary school, Brooker has been a standout for the Farah Palmer Cup-winning Canterbury side.

Moore said she was an athlete with a big future in the black jersey.

"We believe she's ready to take the next step up. Saturday night is her opportunity to bring together everything she's learned and deliver on the field."

Saturday's match will be the final hit out for the Black Ferns in 2019.

The team:

Toka Natua , Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate, Aleisha-Pearl Nelson, Eloise Blackwell, Charmaine Smith, Pia Tapsell, Les Elder (captain), Charmaine McMenamin, Kendra Cocksedge (vice-captain), Ruahei Demant, Ayesha Leti-I'iga, Chelsea Alley, Carla Hohepa,

Renee Wickliffe, Selica Winiata (vice-captain), Luka Connor, Leilani Perese, Olivia Ward-Duin, Jackie Patea-Fereti, Kennedy Simon/Joanah Ngan-Woo, Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu, Krysten Cottrell, Grace Brooker.