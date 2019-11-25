The last of the season's snow on Mt Ruapehu, combined with pristine conditions, attracted a crowd over the weekend, with the mountain busy with skiers, snowboarders, tubers and sightseers.

It was a contrast to most of this year's ski season which was hampered by challenging weather conditions including storms, wind and icy conditions.

Whakapapa's Valley T Bar was full of skiers and snowboarders and visitors took the new Sky Waka up the mountain for sightseeing and tubing.

"It's great to see so many people enjoying the mountain on such a beautiful weekend," Ruapehu Alpine Lifts (RAL) sales and marketing general manager Michelle Caldwell said.

Advertisement

"While the snow will disappear over the coming weeks the Sky Waka is open throughout the summer for sightseeing.

"As well as offering a great summer experience, the Sky Waka is valuable to the region's economy, resulting in employment for locals and a boost to local restaurants, bars and accommodation with the influx of summer visitors to what has traditionally been a winter activity."

READ MORE:

• Mt Ruapehu 2019 ski season hampered by poor weather conditions

• The Great Snow Goose: Cardrona 2019 winter ski season preview

• Mass queues at Mt Ruapehu ski resorts on first day of Spring

Weekend visitor Toby O'Hara said the views were "amazing, even with a bit of haze".

"The Sky Waka gondola ride over the waterfalls was an awesome experience, so different to winter," O'Hara said.

Pristine conditions drew the crowds to Mt Ruapehu as this season's snow comes to an end. Photo / Supplied

Mt Ruapehu regular Chantel Smith, of Auckland, at the top of the Skyline. Photo / Supplied