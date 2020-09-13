Always hearing about events too late? Has COVID affected an event you want to attend? Want to know where to look for what's happening in Rotorua?

One of the biggest barriers to attending events in Rotorua has been "I didn't know it was on", or more recently "has this event been affected by COVID?", but look no further!!

A new online platform, promoting what's on in Rotorua, has recently launched offering our community a one-stop shop for all their Rotorua events information.

Rotorua Nui is your guide to Rotorua Events!

Advertisement

Find and attend events that fuel your passions – Rotorua Nui showcases all types of events from sports to culture and everything in between. Keep up to date through our website, quarterly events calendar, Facebook, Instagram and monthly e-newsletters.

Create and promote your own events – Event organisers and marketing managers can list events for free to engage with wider audiences through the Rotorua Nui platforms.

With these uncertain times, Rotorua Nui is also a great place to let people know if your event has changed.

Does new COVID-19 alert levels mean you will now run the event online? Have you had to postpone your event? Will there be special restrictions in place? Event organisers can use Rotorua Nui to share up to date information with a wide audience with a few clicks of a button.

Te Ahurei Amerikana Rātini Latin American Fiesta. Thursday 5th November. Image / Supplied

The name, Rotorua Nui, is derived from the full name of our lake, Rotorua-nui-a-Kahumatamomoe. Nui means plentiful, numerous, great, abundant and important which perfectly reflects the vibrant and varied events that take place across the Rotorua district.

No longer will you need to worry about missing out on all the fantastic events Rotorua has to offer!

Make Rotorua Nui your guide to Rotorua Events!