As part of Rotorua Lakes Council's parking services contract, i-Park is transitioning into managing the payment process for parking infringements.

The council will continue to receive the parking revenue and set the policy for parking fees. i-Park will be managing the infringement payment process.

i-Park issued the infringements so it made sense for them to also manage the payment process, the council said in a statement.

From May 1, if people received an infringement notice and wanted to pay it online they would need to do this via the i-Park website.

If they received an infringement notice prior to May 1 and wanted to pay it online they would need to do this via the council's website.