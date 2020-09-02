Rotoiti have lost their place in the Central Bay of Plenty Rugby final after being docked eight competition points.

The Bay of Plenty Rugby Union Competitions and Emergency Committee, which is a volunteer group of three representatives, one from each of the three sub unions, held an urgent meeting last night, after receiving a complaint from the Central Bay of Plenty Rugby Sub Union Executive.

The complaint alleged Rotoiti had played two players, one in their round nine match against Kahukura on Saturday, August 22, and both in their round 10 clash with Waikite on Saturday, August 29, who were ineligible to play.

After considering written submissions from both parties, the Competitions and Emergency Committee upheld the complaints and sanctioned Rotoiti to the loss of the four competition points they gained in each of those fixtures.

As a result, Ngongotahā have been promoted to second on the competition table and into the Central Bay of Plenty Premier Men's final.



With the format being a straight final for the top two teams, Whakarewarewa will now take on Ngongotahā in the final on Saturday at Puarenga Park.



Given the sensitive time frames involved, should Rotoiti wish to, they have until 10am Thursday to lodge any appeal in writing with the Bay of Plenty Rugby Union.