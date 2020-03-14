During one of the hardest times in her life, Rose O'Brien was able to lean on the Rotorua Breast Cancer Trust for support.

Now, she is the driving force behind a new fundraiser for the trust.

Cancer has had a massive effect on O'Brien's life. She had breast cancer 10 years ago and survived. She now has pancreatic cancer and discovered a spot two weeks ago which could be liver cancer.

However, despite everything going on in her own life, she has an overwhelming desire to help others.

"It's important to me to just keep going and give back. [The Rotorua Breast Cancer Trust] have always been there, every time. If I'm stuck with questions or thinking, I go and see them and it's hands-on information straight away.

"When you get cancer, you're given so much information and it is overwhelming. The Trust can always help explain things in a simple way and tell you about all the options available. I feel safe and my husband feels good because I have that support," O'Brien said.

There was an explosion of pink at the Westbrook Netball Courts on Saturday. All proceeds from the Rotorua Pink Netball Tournament, organised by O'Brien and a dedicated committee, are being donated to the Rotorua Breast Cancer Trust.

"We're involved in the Pink Walk as marshals," O'Brien said.

"We've done it two years in a row, the netball committee, and we thought 'we have a Pink Walk, why don't we have Pink Netball, where everyone dresses up?' It started as a conversation and after Christmas we had time to organise it and it all fell into place."

The tournament attracted 30 teams and the entry fees alone raised $1500. The Trust was also there, running a sausage sizzle and carrying collection buckets, bringing the estimated total raised closer to $2000.

Waikite Cotton Candy 's Ashley Kururangi (left) and Ngongotahā Vixens' Zhenna Hare compete for the ball during the Rotorua Pink Netball Tournament. Photo / Stephen Parker

O'Brien also spent hours talking to local businesses and was able to source about $3500 worth of spot prizes which were handed out during the tournament.

"The sponsors were amazing, most of the feedback from them was 'of course we'll do it, it's for a good cause'.

"We've had good feedback from the players and we've had others saying they want to be involved next time. They're smiling and they're happy, it's a really positive atmosphere."

Rotorua Breast Cancer Trust chairwoman Sarah Davies said the Trust was delighted by the support shown by O'Brien and everyone at the Rotorua Netball Centre.

"We're just stunned because we're always lacking a single event that can bring about a nice amount like that. Rose is a hero, absolutely," Davies said.

"A boost like this might be an Eftpos machine for us to use at the Pink Walk, it might be new flags or new marketing stuff. It's a great amount."

"For the Rotorua Breast Cancer Trust specifically, all the proceeds stay in Rotorua and the surrounding districts, we're not a national organisation. Every little bit of money really, really helps."

The other benefit of the tournament was simply raising awareness. The colour pink is synonymous with breast cancer awareness and on Saturday it was everywhere; pink socks, ribbons, head bands, scarves and even tutus were on display as the players embraced the event.

"There's a very symbiotic relationship between all these girls and men who are affected by breast cancer to just raise awareness, I bet you all of them know someone who has been affected by it.

The tournament also provided valuable court time for local players with Rotorua's senior season getting underway with two rounds of grading on March 21 and March 28.

That will be followed by the five-week Banner competition from April 4 before the Championship rounds begin.

For more information about the Rotorua Breast Cancer Trust or to make a donation, got to rbct.co.nz