Taupo Cossie Old Boys A head into the Christmas break with their noses in front on the Lakelands 40 over competition table.

They moved to 30 points on the table after a comfortable win over the Strikers 11 during Round Three at Tokoroa's David Foote Park on Saturday.

Behind them a log jam is forming with four teams all on 20 points.

Old Boys' Chris Jackson was the standout with 72 not out as his side chased down 136 for the loss of just four wickets. Earlier, Cody Day cleaned up the Strikers batsmen with five wickets.

Bay of Plenty Indians were still well and truly in T20 mode chasing down 198 by Trident High School in the 15th over. Neeraj Kumar and Sahil Rana were the chief destroyers with Kumar smashing 66 off 25 balls, including 10 fours, and Rana 67 off 24 with five sixes.

Tokoroa upset T20 champions The Backyard Pub Central with a five-wicket win at home, Paul Theunissan scoring 76 and Harjinder Singh grabbing four wickets. Tony Kerr was the pick of the Central batsmen with 64 not out.

Rotorua Lions had a good win over Generation Home Lake Taupō scoring 222 in their 40 overs before dismissing Taupō for 134. Krishan Sampath (52) and Amila Gunathilaka (44) were the best batsmen while Krishantha Kumarasiri picked up three wickets.

Geysers academy team the Mavericks had a great win over Taupō Cossie Olds Boys B thanks to rising star Cohen Stewart. The 15-year-old picked up five wickets after earlier stroking 32 in his sides total of 143 at David Foote Park. Old Boys B could only muster 130 in reply with Shaun McGreevy scoring 52.

The season resumes on January 11.

Lakeland 40 over round 3 results:

Trident High School 197/7 (A Yates 58, HB Jones 46, J Singh 2/13) lost to BOP Indians 200/4 ( S Rana 67, N Kumar 66).

Cossie Old Boys B 130/10 (S McGreevy 52, C Stewart 5/15, H. Hill 3/20 ) lost to Geyser City Mavericks 143/8 (B Bergie 36, C Stewart 32, C Barker 3/38).

Rotorua Lions 222/10 (K Sampath 52, A Gunathilaka 44, A Gupta 3/30, L Kushte 3/31) beat Generation Homes LTCC 134/10 (K Kumarasiri 3/14).

The Backyard Pub Central 147/9 (Tony Kerr 64no, D Hunt 25, A Evans 23) lost to SWCA Tokoroa Snr men 148/5 (P Theunissan 76, T Kerr 2/30).

Taupō Cosmo Old Boys A 137/4 (C Jackson 72no, A Musthafa 2/37) beat Strikers 11 136/10 (C Day 5/29).

Points Table:

TAUPŌ COSMO OLD BOYS A- 30

BACKYARD PUB CENTRAL- 20

BOP INDIANS - 20

ROTORUA LIONS - 20

STRIKERS 11- 20

GENERATION HOMES LTCC - 10

GEYSER CITY MAVERICKS- 10

GEYSER CITY RESERVES-10

SWCA TOKOROA SNR MEN -10

TAUPŌ COSMO OLD BOYS B- 0

TRIDENT H.S WIZARDS - 0