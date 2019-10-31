The Giant 2W Gravity Enduro Series in Rotorua's Whakarewarewa Forest is always eagerly anticipated.

The 2019 series gets under way tomorrow and has proven as popular as ever with the first of three races selling out completely. For those who missed out, there are still entries available for race two on December 7 and race three on February 22.

READ MORE:

• Golden tracks: Rotorua retains gold-level mountain biking status

• Premium - Mountain biking death: Ben Harding was a God-fearing man who loved his wife and children

• Downhill mountain biking: Rotorua's Pene wins downhill mountain bike World Cup in Italy

• Mountain Biking: Cooper and Sheppard defend national titles

The Giant 2W Gravity Enduro is all about inclusivity. It is designed for anyone who loves getting on their bike and hitting the trails. Skills, fitness and tactics play an equal role in the execution of each timed downhill race stage throughout the course of the event to decide who will be crowned champion.

Advertisement

Encouraging riders to develop fitness and skills throughout the season, each of the three events gets progressively harder so by the end of the season riders are in top form.

Race director Tim Farmer will continue to run this year's series but has a new event director Craig Murray joining the team.

Murray said the series was a mountain bike event for all ages and abilities.

"The beauty of the Giant 2W events is that the podium places are a battleground that can see a cross-country machine, passionate enduro rider, mad downhill rider, or even social weekend warrior push to the front. The atmosphere is always that of camaraderie with a slight competitive twist."

The Whakarewarewa Forest will be abuzz with action during the first round of the Giant 2W Gravity Enduro this weekend. Photo / Supplied

He said the series had an "amazing reputation" as one of New Zealand's premier enduro mountain bike events.

"Mid-2018, Rotorua Mountain Bike Club took ownership of the event and MDA Experiences managed the series, the changes were amazing with positive feedback all round. Our team are planning on refining and adding more value and excitement to the event.

"Our main goal is to ensure the riders have an epic race, the vibe is awesome, reduce our footprint and everyone comes home safe."

"The beauty of the Giant 2W events is that the podium places are a battleground that can see a cross-country machine, passionate enduro rider, mad downhill rider, or even social weekend warrior push to the front."

The event is collaborating with TrailMapps Rotorua to develop an app specifically for Giant 2W Gravity Enduro that will replace 1500 non-recyclable course maps. The app is an additional layer of safety and way finding. Riders can enable GPS to find out where they are in relation to the next stage and find the most direct route to the next stage.

Advertisement

- Supplied content

Giant 2W Gravity Enduro Series

Race 1: Saturday, November 2

Race 2: Saturday, December 7

Race 3: Saturday, February 22