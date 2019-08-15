A Kawerau man has been crowned the world champion in tree climbing for the fourth time.

Coined "New Zealand's national tree climber", Scott Forrest took out the title of International Tree Climbing Champion for the fourth time last weekend.

The competition was held in Knoxville, Tennessee in the US with 85 competitors from around the globe, with Forrest taking out the coveted men's title.

New Zealand also won the Chapter title as both Forrest and fellow New Zealander Stephanie Dryfhout received the highest combined scores.

Forrest said it was a "great achievement" and this was his 10th time competing.

Scott Forrest completes a station during the 2011 Asia-Pacific Master's climb. Photo / File

He previously held the top title in 2011, 2012 and 2013, he said.

All competitors compete in a series of preliminary events before the top climbers complete the master's challenge, which is judged on a combination of speed and skill with a rope and harness.

According to the New Zealand Arboriculture Association, New Zealand has seen an increase in the sport of tree climbing and is globally leading the way in competitions and techniques.