Rotorua and Taupō Racing Clubs have successfully applied for Government funding to improve racecourse safety.

Minister for Racing Winston Peters announced yesterday the Government had invested $389,351 in 17 projects to improve safety at racecourses around the country.

The grants are made available through the Racing Safety Development Fund which provides $1 million annually to racecourse safety across two funding rounds.

This year's second funding round has supported a range of infrastructure projects including track maintenance equipment, mobile barrier vehicle upgrades, replacement running rails and a greyhound track LED lighting upgrade.

Rotorua Racing Club successfully applied for $10,000 for stable ground sealing.

Taupō Racing Club will receive $35,647 for new running rails.

The next funding round opens for applications on July 31 2019 and closes on September 25 2019.

New Zealand's racing clubs, and the respective code bodies, are encouraged to apply to the fund where there are safety improvements that need assistance.