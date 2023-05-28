Tutoring the answer to students’ struggle in classroom

Concerns around new corequisite standards, and post-COVID learning, have seen an increase in demand for tutoring.

Post-COVID-19, students who were already facing an uphill battle to keep up in a fast-paced learning environment, are now falling further behind. Tutoring services, like Kip McGrath Rotorua which offer both in-centre and online tutoring, are providing support for parents and students to improve academic results.

Kip McGrath has also been selected by the Ministry of Education to provide subsidised tutoring for New Zealand students through the “Loss of Learning” initiative. Funding is available for New Zealand State Schools to support students whose learning was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The initiative is designed to build literacy, numeracy skills and learning confidence for Year 7 to Year 13 students.

Signs your child might need additional tutoring support may include:

an unwillingness to discuss school;

behavioural or mood changes;

taking a long time to complete homework tasks;

low or falling grades; or

disruptive classroom behaviour.

Sometimes, it just comes down to a parent’s or guardian’s intuition that things just aren’t right. Speaking with a qualified educator can either alleviate those feelings or confirm that extra support is required.

Additionally, new corequisite standards for literacy and numeracy will become a mandatory part of the NCEA in 2024. Parents with concerns or questions about these standards are encouraged to contact Kip McGrath Rotorua to ensure their child will meet the requirements of the Common Assessment Activities.

Kip McGrath, the largest tutoring provider in New Zealand, is a trusted name in tutoring and has been helping students across the world for over 45 years. Tutoring, whilst different from traditional teaching, offers a more personalised level of educational support tailored to individual learning needs.

Photo / Supplied.

The first step is to book a free learning assessment at Kip McGrath Rotorua, where the strengths or weaknesses of the student are identified. Structured weekly tutoring sessions, personalised to the student, are created with the goal of helping students to become confident, independent learners.

Kip McGrath Rotorua offers flexible tutoring solutions for busy families, including real-time face-to-face, online, and hybrid programs.

Kip McGrath Rotorua is here to help students achieve academic success. The team of experienced and qualified tutors is passionate about helping students develop their skills and reach their full potential. With flexible scheduling options and a supportive and nurturing environment, Kip McGrath Rotorua is an excellent choice for students seeking academic support.

Parents are invited to speak directly with Centre Director, Stephanie McMillan about their child’s needs. Our new centre is located at 1460A Hinemoa Street, Rotorua. Book a free learning assessment at kipmcgrath.co.nz/rotorua or call us on 07 219 5333

Quote: “Stephanie has been absolutely amazing with my daughter. I have never seen my daughter happy to do extra study but since enrolling with Kip McGrath she has been excited every lesson.” Sara | Parent

Photo / Supplied.

Why Choose Kip McGrath

Proven results

Kip McGrath is the largest provider of professional tutoring for primary and high school students in New Zealand. Over the past 32 years, we’ve helped thousands of New Zealand students achieve their learning goals. We set goals, timeframes and keep parents updated every step of the way.

Fun, engaging lessons

Our lessons include one-on-one tutoring in a small group setting. We combine computer and written work with short-burst activities and on-the-spot feedback.

Learning assessments

Learning assessments are benchmarked to a student’s age and school year. Upon completion, these assessments generate a comprehensive report that summarises a student’s current academic level and highlight any potential learning gaps. You can discuss the results directly with the teacher after the assessment.

Personalised program

Our personalised program targets a student’s specific learning gaps, preferred learning style, and educational goals, using the results of our learning assessments as a guide. By tailoring the program to each student’s needs, we provide a highly effective and engaging learning experience that is customised to their unique requirements.

Caring, qualified teachers

Students work with the same teacher each week.

This consistency helps build a strong relationship between student and teacher, fostering a comfortable and supportive learning environment. Our tutors are all degree-qualified teachers with the passion and skills to unlock potential.

Face-to-face and online learning

Lessons can be delivered to students in the format that suits their needs - either in a Kip McGrath Centre or online from home using our purpose-built tutoring platform.