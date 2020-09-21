I am just wondering how on Earth all that money poured into improving Te Ngae Rd is going to help the current traffic flow.



From what I see there is a new shared pathway between Sala St and Tarawera Rd. Careful consideration has been taken to detour the pathway around redwood trees (not even native).

Between Sala St and Tarawera Rd there looks like there will still be two lanes on either side of the road.

How is this going to decrease the congestion problem ?

I would have thought another lane either side would help the traffic flow particularly at peak times.

There was already a shared pathway which could have been moved over to allow for an extra lane on each side of road.

Jessica Pickering

Owhata



Guy Fawkes

We are fast approaching the season when dog owners shudder and people trying to get a night's sleep to grow angry - yep, Guy Fawkes is nearing.

Last year, we all promised to do something about it, to make enough noise so that somebody listens - have we, hell.

Advertisement

So come the glorious 5th of November and the two weeks before and the month after when every night some moron lets off another handful of fireworks and our poor dogs cower under the couch or bed, will soon be upon us.

Are we going to do something about it this time?

I doubt it.

Jim Adams

Rotorua



Doubtful

It was with total disbelief when reading in Monday's newspaper an announcement in which Judith Collins states National will leave a legacy for the next generation.

She was quoted as saying: A complete upgrade of transport, education and healthcare infrastructure.

Collins may not have been the leader for the nine years of a policy of not spending money on anything but was a senior member of the National Party.

I'd like to believe this will happen, but I doubt it very much.

Advertisement

Lois Slater

Pyes Pa

The Rotorua Daily Post welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 250 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email editor@dailypost.co.nz