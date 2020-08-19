Kristin Macfarlane writes (News, August 15) that Zoomers are an informed generation with a plethora of knowledge at their fingertips in this information age where we can learn stuff at the touch of a button.

She then writes mankind and the planet are in good hands because of this.

But all who are alive today are part of this information age even if many of us boomers have no idea what's going on much of the time.

On TV show The Chase the Zoomer who does well with a reasonable score is always acknowledged and congratulated, and always by merit of their youth.

Knowledge and wisdom are not the same thing and while it's commendable to have up-to-date knowledge, this doesn't mean wisdom follows.

Wisdom takes time and a certain ability to correctly process the knowledge gained and often comes from the childhood we've experienced. Parents who model cool heads, considered responses and strong moral boundaries generally produce wise offspring.

These are generalisations. I'd be much happier about the future for my grandchildren and the planet if I saw God's word, the Bible, used as an instruction manual but I guess contemporary thinking rejects its absolutes and advice.

John Williams

Ngongotahā



Bring on the Ombudsman

With reference to the article about councillor Reynold Macpherson (News, August 19), once again I find myself asking what is really going on.

We the public are subjected to another she said/he said scenario. Is public money being spent wisely?

In my view, bring on the Ombudsman and a forensic audit so we can be reassured that the people we voted into office are acting in our best interests.

Lesley Haddon

Rotorua



Challenge

Certain people continue to promote a new official name for our country - currently named by legislation as New Zealand.

I challenge those doing so to promote a referendum in the same manner as the recent suggested flag change, so that our democratic process is upheld rather than trying to achieve their objective via the back-door approach.

Or maybe some people don't accept we live in a democratic country?

If so, that is very concerning.

Leigh Neilson

Tauriko

