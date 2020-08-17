Regarding the "high costs of providing cycleway" and the registration of e-bikes (Letters, August 14)

E-bikes may be involved in accidents but they are far more likely to extend and improve your life than end it or the lives of others.

Petrol-powered motor vehicles currently kill 3 to 400 New Zealanders a year, take up a disproportionate amount of space and air, assist with the national deficit and our obesity epidemic and are generally unpleasant to be around.

Quoted ACC statistics seem to focus on the mode of transport rather than the mode of injury. They do not reflect the health, social, environmental and economic benefits to both individual and society of choosing any other mode of transport than driving.

Indeed studies come back with benefit: cost ratios of usually 10:1 for 'active transport' over driving when they weigh these benefits against the additional infrastructure and accident rates.

The fact we consider it "normal" for an individual to propel themselves around with a tonne of steel, their own personal microclimate and a 30 per cent efficient internal combustion engine is not objectively defensible.

Miriam Odlin

Mourea

Your vote counts

Believe it or not once upon a time I was young -a teenager and I still recall the things that riled me, the things I liked, and the things I believed should change -and since I became old enough to vote I always do vote.

Most of the young people I know and speak to have an opinion, there are many things they do not like about the government of the day, things they would like to see change - so why do such a small percentage of them bother to vote? Nothing will change if you allow the things you dislike to continue. Voice your opinion, you will be heard, your vote will count and ultimately things will improve.

If, however, you cannot be bothered to vote then you give up your right to complain. No vote - keep your mouth shut! That simple.

Jim Adams

Rotorua

Advertisement

The Rotorua Daily Post welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 250 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

Advertisement

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email editor@dailypost.co.nz