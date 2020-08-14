This week I thought I would try to sow the seed of catching dreams.

I start way back when I was 5, with no clue about what I wanted to do when I grew up.

My best friend, however, knew exactly what she wanted to do, and actually still does it. I am envious of her single-mindedness.

Strangely, the one thing which I did really enjoy was art but I didn't actually think that being an artist was a job and my parents didn't either.

Where do you go with that?

My answer was just to work hard, but moving location or workplaces saw me repeatedly start again.

Looking back, I think the moving created the excitement which work didn't.

Along the way, I learned that I enjoy teaching, organising projects, making art and - a revelation - writing, and while I'm sure that there is a job out there which comprises all of the above, none of the singular jobs encompassed all of the pieces which I longed for.

So, a few years ago I threw caution to the wind, handed in my notice and began to pick up work in different areas with various people willing to give me hours.

I started helping to organise mural projects with local schools and community, teaching art to children and then adults, tutoring after-school maths, and painting commissions as they emerged.

It's an ongoing process to spend the right amount of time on each part of the puzzle but great when you are doing the work which you really enjoy. And joy is what life is surely meant to be about.

Helen English is a local arts tutor.