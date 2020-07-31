Charity is one of the most endearing aspects of the people of New Zealand.

It is obvious in every aspect of our daily lives; Kiwis are generous to a fault.

However, accompanying charity is the other side of humanity - dignity, without that giving charity is lessened in quality.

Having to accept charity is humbling. The very act of holding out a hand is demeaning and that is why the people offering charity need to consider this, having a sign-written vehicle pulling up outside your door bearing a charity logo is not the best way to allow people to hang on to their respect.

The more gentle way is to do the deed allowing people to walk around with their heads held high.

Poverty is not the fault of many folks, they do not choose it so we need a measure of consideration when giving it.

Jim Adams

Rotorua

Need to make change

Kate Hawkesby has written that it is of importance to open our borders (Opinion, July 30). Although important, I don't think that this idea is of top importance.

What is important is for us to make many changes about how we live together. We need to make change to remodel our nation guided by principles of sustainability, non-violence, symplicity and equity.

We need to put our efforts into working to reduce climate change, to have water quality, and to live simpler lives. It is important to provide reasonably priced housing, low carbon transport and regenerative food production.

It is time to throw neoliberal policies in the trash can, and to properly tax the very wealthy people and companies.

The pandemic offers us a chance to reassess the situation and to create a new community driven by these ideas.

(Abridged)

Joy Rising

Tauranga

Two winter public holidays

Māori Crown Relations Minister and Labour deputy leader Kelvin Davis is open to swapping the Queen's Birthday public holiday for Matariki.

I would like to suggest it would be far better for New Zealand to swap Waitangi Day for Matariki.

That would then provide all New Zealanders with two winter public holidays, which could be linked to long weekends.

Jim Sherlock

Tauranga

