From now on anyone wanting to come into New Zealand to attend a funeral should be refused entry.

They can instead use technology to attend virtually. The selfish actions of the few have ruined it for everyone else.

You can not come into our country and wreak havoc and chaos, and create the fear that you have just undone everything Kiwis have sacrificed so much for.

Lesley Haddon

Rotorua

Further information should be sought

Re the wastewater decision Rotorua Lakes Council meeting Wednesday, July 29. The above decision should not be rushed and voted on. Further information should be sought.

A delegation of senior officers and a number of elected officials should go to Wellington and request information and how much funding would come from the three waters programme of $761m of Government funding.

At present, we have 60 days until the general election, and decisions of funding to the council are still to be made.

There is also a worldwide health issue at present.

The reported cost of the Trility-led consortium is reported at $156m over 10 years for wastewater. This equates to just over $5000 per rateable property for the 10 years.

A decision is still to be made from Government on what happens to fresh water for all councils in New Zealand.

This decision should be delayed until the funding is finalised and the election is decided.

Mark Gould

Rotorua

Choose wisely

Politics is a game, a sport, something that men and women do when they are bored with life - and where they need the semi-security it brings with it.

Since Roman and Greek times towns, cities, countries, and empires have been won and lost at the whim of personal ideology and conviction. Thousands of lives have prospered or perished at the roll of the dice while vast fortunes have been gained for the winner.

Occasionally someone with a conscience will enter the game and some good will benefit those who live on the perimeter. Too often those who pay the bill will lose.

This is why it is important to choose wisely when offering your vote. Measure the man or woman who pleads their case, look at their past achievements and failures and remember, it is your livelihood that hangs in the balance; it is also why your vote is so important.

Jim Adams

Rotorua

