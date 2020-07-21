Another logging truck crash has happened on the relatively new Hemo Gorge roundabout.

The first, in 2018, saw a number of logs strewn onto the cycle/walkway below the roundabout, which could have killed or injured someone.

The latest has taken the hazard of flying debris to a whole new level - the entire logging trailer finished up in the cycle/walkway area.

This at 8am on a Saturday in the middle of the school holidays and I shudder to think what the outcome may have been if a family were enjoying an outing on the cycleway at the same time.

This multimillion-dollar roundabout was constructed to make the intersection of Old Taupo Rd and Hemo Gorge Rd safe but it has created a potential death trap for pedestrians and cyclists.

If addressing the camber on the roundabout is too hard then may I suggest changing the Give Way sign at its entrance to a compulsory Stop sign.

Steve Mason

Rotorua

Latest crash no surprise

There has been another logging truck roll at Hemo Gorge roundabout. It comes as no surprise when you see how bad the whole set-up is.

If you start with the entry from the south it should become evident, in my view, that the outward camber on a right-hand curve is hardly good design.

When it comes to the complete roundabout the camber is outward on the complete circle, another good engineering feature.

Along with the silly open centre and the cattle race appearance entrances it seems to be an absolute miracle that no one was seriously injured. But it will be a matter of wait and see next time.

Because there will be a next time.

I'd like to see the cambers changed, the underpasses connected and the centre filled in, the barriers taken away to improve visibility and that stupid monument thing put in a layby opposite the carving place.

(Abridged)

Rod Petterson

Rotorua

Put your views on paper

I am often criticised for writing to the Daily Post so I believe that more people should do the same.

There is no secret to it, just sit down and put your views on paper.

Don't be rude, crude or personal, just put down your thoughts as if you were speaking to your parents.

Editors like to hear from the public, it shows an interest in current events and the community.

Keep your letters as brief and to the point as possible. Always enclose your name and address (address will not be published).

It will get it off your chest and make you feel better. Just don't expect everything you write to get published.

Jim Adams

Rotorua

