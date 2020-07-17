In response to Jim Adams (Letters, July 17) harm comes in many forms, and not just to the patient.

Do you really think that those who die in severe pain aren't harmed by that?

What about those who have to sit by and watch - this includes loved ones and the staff who are haunted for the rest of their lives after watching this while feeling helpless.

Isn't that causing harm?

The Hippocratic Oath you quoted from is now more than 2400 years old and is sworn to deities you have probably never heard of, such as Apollo, Asclepius, Hygeia and Panacea.

It has been rewritten many times over the years, the most recent version coming into effect in 2017.

In this one, doctors solemnly pledge to 12 promises, the first is "The health and wellbeing of my patient will be my first consideration".

Wellbeing includes their mental and physical state, both negatively affected by the slow and painful death they have.

The second one being "I will respect the autonomy and dignity of my patient". Autonomy (personal choice) is what the End of Life Choice Act 2019 is all about.



Funny thing is nowhere in this version does it say Do No Harm.

Esther Richards

Tauranga



Bloopers award

Rotorua doesn't win the title of the most beautiful city any more that's for sure looking at the state it's in with all the unfinished work around the place, but we can now say we're the city with the most bloopers.

First for the council's purchase of "imported mud" from Korea for a mud festival, when we live in a city of mud pools.

And now The Jonesie Award ( News, July 15 ) again for the waste of money on Hemo Sculpture.

Over $700,000 spent so far and yet to be seen. A sculpture made from "biodegradable" material.

Well done to the council for yet another "blooper" but at least you got an award for it. (Abridged)

Viv Radley

Rotorua

