

Regarding the proposal for Marguerita St (News, July 9), let's stick with the status quo.

The council could possibly add speed humps.



The light industrial and business communities along Marguerita and White Sts were well established long before high-density housing appeared. Potential residents ought to have known what they were in for. It was there to see.

Creating two cul de sacs is only going to shift the problem.

Hilda St through to McIntyre Ave is going to be a go-to option for vehicles.

Fenton Park streets are suburban, Marguerita St was designed for and is a throughway.

There are several major roads and throughways with housing on either side in Rotorua.

Those residents aren't complaining about heavy traffic and high traffic volumes, for example along Te Ngae Rd and Sala St because the expectation of busy traffic was always there, just as the expectation of heavy and high traffic volumes on Marguerita St has always been apparent.

It makes no sense to attempt to address one problem by creating a bigger one. (Abridged)

Advertisement

Paddi Hodgkiss

Rotorua



headline

I just wanted to pass on our gratitude for the excellent organisation and friendly welcome that we received at Driver Directions these school holidays.

It was a fantastic atmosphere, with skilled volunteers and friendly instructors and expert support people - police, St John, driving instructors, and the Rotary Club.

We really appreciate this opportunity being available for young drivers, so incredibly important and valuable.

Thanks also to Kartsport Rotorua for the use of their facility and Rotorua Lakes Council for their work in making this programme possible here in Rotorua.

I highly recommend Driver Directions to all young drivers. (Abridged)



Bernie Hall

Rotorua

The Rotorua Daily Post welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 250 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

Advertisement

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers are given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email editor@dailypost.co.nz