I wish to say something on what in my view were unfair comments by Ron Bell (Letters, June 30) on our local MP, Todd McClay.

Yes, Jacinda Ardern has done a good job but I believe she has been lucky.

In the short time she has been prime inister fate has smiled sweetly on her and everything has been remarkably plain sailing - with a few nasty incidents along the way.

Todd McClay, on the other hand, has been around a lot longer, has a strong record in the various offices he has held, is hardworking and helps many different groups without fear or favour.

McClay is always available and willing to listen and has shown a great reluctance to attack anybody.

Rotorua is fortunate to have such a man represent them in Parliament.

(Abridged)

Jim Adams

Rotorua

All Blacks vs Kangaroos

Some people may have heard of the clash of the codes being on the drawing board.

This is something I have been talking about for the past few years. Now it may actually happen.

All Blacks vs Kangaroos. One week league, next union. Why not make it one big double clash and include the Kiwis versus Wallabies as well on both sides of the Tasman?

If this match does go ahead some Kiwis may get their hopes for a double victory for the All Blacks. In 1996, the English clubs Wigan and Bath went head to head with this clash of codes.

The outcomes were very one-sided in both matches.

While we in the middle of this pandemic and international rugby is history for how long?

Why not have our own state of origin rugby series? Something this country has not seen for about 40 years - North Island vs South Island.

That used to be an annual event many years ago. I would like to know what other ideas rugby fans have out there.

D J Mann,

Rotorua.

