Our local opposition MP Todd McClay (News, June 21) is spouting off like an angry geyser about the dangers of having local hotels used for managed isolation.

From a layman's point of view, community spread of the virus, from a managed isolation, is unlikely to happen and to date, even in badly handled facilities, it has yet to be proven that it has happened.

In my opinion, McClay is talking up the dangers in the hope of gaining some traction in the polls. This will, in my view, do more harm to Rotorua, than good.

Already on his own admission, there are cancelled bookings (News, June 25).

I was in Eat Streat on Tuesday and it was very quiet, less than last week.

Last election the National Party claimed an $11 billion fiscal hole which seemed to collapse. This year we have the above and a disappearing homeless man in an Auckland hotel. Come on, get real.

Covid-19 is still around, and the team of 5 million need all the help they can get, to stay focused.

So instead of trying to kneecap one of the most popular Prime Ministers that New Zealand has seen, get in and help her. McClay will probably get more votes than trying to destroy the gains we have already made.

(Abridged)

Ron Bell

Rotorua

Letters to the editor: Need a detailed look

The tradespeople and the hoteliers in Rotorua are very keen (understandably) to encourage tourists to come to Rotorua and spend some money - something that lately is not happening.

In order to attract tourists, we need to look long and hard at just what we have to offer and what kind/type/age of tourist we wish to attract.

If we want the type that will look around and spend money, then we need the age group who have money to spend - and that does not include the ones we currently attract.

Filling the bars and night clubs with younger people does very little for the tourism in the area, it may fill a few seats in Eat Streat but that is all. Right now, however, there is not an awful lot more to attract anyone.

The lake is a disastrous building site and some of our hotels are filled with homeless or isolators. Maybe a more detailed look at the whole Rotorua thing made by people who have businesses here and not the council?

(Abridged)

Jim Adams

Rotorua

