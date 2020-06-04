Thank you for your article (News, June 4) on charges laid against Dr Lance O'Sullivan of intentionally damaging a car window.

The circumstances leading to this offence, were not, however, revealed in your article.

Dr O'Sullivan was seeking a disabled park for his young son, who is in a wheelchair.

Unfortunately, the park was occupied by an able-bodied motorist.

I do not condone violence or wilful damage but believe that this incident highlights widespread abuse of lazy, selfish motorists frequently occupying parking places designated for people with disabilities.

I once witnessed an altercation outside Pakn'Save where a security guard had to be called to protect a disabled motorist being threatened by someone vying for his disabled park.

Dr Lance O'Sullivan has apologised and made financial reparations.

The law will now take its course.

But are our city leaders doing enough to protect motorists with disabilities?

Should there be more significant fines for breaches?

Jackie Evans

Rotorua



Bias against POTUS?

Once again we are subjected to Bryan Gould's totally left-wing bias regarding US President Donald Trump ( Opinion, June 4 ).

Having watched the riots and looting unfold, I cannot fathom where he got white supremacists into his column.

The vast majority, at least 99 per cent, have been black who are looting and fighting.

He may want to comment on the fact that every city being trashed is run by Democrats.



Of course, that wouldn't fit in what, in my opinion, is the biased left-wing rubbish he keeps subjecting us to.

Neil Harvey

Welcome Bay

