It's a good time to change the 9 to 5 working day and put important tariffs on some goods to suit our situation.

Remove GST from food, introduce a capital gains tax on the amount above government valuation on homes, and reintroduce apprenticeship in trades.

Introduce a Kiwi car like the Germans did with the VW Beetle - designed and manufactured in NZ and all parts made and services in our country as affordable. New transport removing the older imports which are high in maintenance.

Reintroduce carpet, clothes and shoe factories. Increase gardening in areas that soil and climate suit to produce products that can be canned for long life that suits the African diet as well to help the starving in need.

Build massive glass houses using thermal for all-year growing of edible products as well as flowers and nutrients in our city.

Set up fish farms so it becomes affordable as a staple diet for all people.

Reintroduce NZ made with modern transport and new links for more easy access to certain places.

Just a start. What do you think?

(Abridged)

G Shutter

Rotorua



Thanks to Walter Miller

I want to propose a toast to Walter Miller for his vision and imagination in creating the wonderful Maple Grove in the grounds of the Rotorua Tree Trust.

I have watched with great interest right from the outset and I have seen it grow, thrive and flourish into the splendour of the Maple Grove.

At its peak it is a spectacular display of glorious autumn splendour not to be missed.

Hats off to you Walter Miller - You are, and always will be, a legend in Rotorua.

Sonia Stowe

Rotorua

