We love you Rotorua.

We've visited many times over many years.

When level 2 opened Auckland's doors last week, we hot-footed down for a couple of days' break, staying – as usual – at our favourite hotel.

The upgrading of your lake front is going to make your already beautiful area even more so and we'll be back to see your museum when it's completed.

And of course that smell and steam - we love it and always have.

May this Covid thing usher in an even stronger, more successful and glorious future for you all.

Our favourite Irish pub is still closed at this time but will see us banging on its doors looking for a beer, steak and some good company next time we're down.

Go well, Rotorua. We'll be back, along with probably most of Auckland.

Pete & Maxine Nisbet

Auckland

Keep apart

Physical distancing is absolutely useless unless businesses wipe clean every time a client uses eftpos.

Fingers press buttons, people rub noses. Keep apart by all means but wear gloves every time you pay.

Alf Hoyle

Lynmore

