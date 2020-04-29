COMMENT:

Supporting local businesses has never been so important.

Helping to keep our businesses going and our people in jobs is one of the biggest contributions people can make to local economic recovery.

We have adopted a "Build Back Better" strategy for Rotorua that aligns with the Government's approach to fight the virus, cushion the impact and position for recovery.

As council we are committed to using Rotorua contractors and suppliers wherever possible.

As individuals we can all contribute by buying the goods and services we need locally, by visiting local places and enjoying local activities.

Every little bit will count – we have businesses that will now rely on their local community for their survival. Strong local support that keeps businesses going and people in jobs will also support the wellbeing of our community.

The more we support local businesses of all types, the greater the potential to, not just help some survive or be revived, but also to create the potential for businesses to grow and for new businesses to establish, bringing further jobs.

Supporting local is also an opportunity for us to rediscover our own back yard – to be aware of all the great businesses and business people we have here, and to enjoy the wonderful diversity of Rotorua.

These are challenging times but we can come out of it stronger and better if we all stand together, committed in support of our local community.

I encourage everyone to commit to supporting our Rotorua businesses – taunakitia a Rotorua pakihi.