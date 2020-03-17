I have just read an article about panic buying in the wake of coronavirus announcements (News, March 13).
I think that before the panic, there should be a public awareness campaign aimed particularly sporting groups.
I watched hundreds of chirpy young children play team sports last Wednesday afternoon and when the games were finished they were encouraged to shake hands with their opposing team.
I cringed. These days, in the wake of virus spreading, I think that calling three cheers for the opposition would be sufficient.
We all need to stop handshaking. A smile, or a head nod will do. Be aware and stay safe.
Kay Macartney,
Rotorua
We will survive
We are extremely fortunate to be a Pacific country which can close our borders.
The Government has acted properly to shut down the opportunity of infection.
We will suffer as a tourist town in Rotorua but hopefully relief from government funding will keep our world-famous attractions alive.
As one of New Zealand's great cities, we will survive.
Alf Hoyle
Lynmore
