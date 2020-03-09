Drugs are probably the biggest problem facing the world today.

Every country is facing the terrible dilemma of what to do with the thousands of drug users who are mostly homeless, unemployable, totally dependent and are creating such a problem that most big cities and towns can't cope.

The critical situation is caused by the greed of the drug dealers and the inability of the authorities to contain the influx of drugs into our communities.

Something has to be done. We have to learn how to toughen up against the dealers and the importers, the ones who create the problem.

We have to re-look at the penalties and the way the courts view these vicious people who care only for the vast sums of money they are able to make at the cost of human life and the tragedy that leaves affected families broken and devastated.

We have to get tougher with the perpetrators. The situation is already out of hand in many countries.

Jim Adams

Rotorua



Ngongotahā roundabout

I have to agree with Rod Peterson that safety standards are just going to increase congestion at the Ngongotahā roundabout.

Advertisement

If you can come up with a solution to the congestion you won't need extra safety barriers - killing two birds with one stone and it doesn't take a rocket scientist to know what to do.

Just like the Te Ngae roundabout but on a bigger scale, put in a side lane so Ngongotahā traffic can go straight past the roundabout and merge with traffic from the north.

We could even put in safety barriers between the roundabout and the lane. Problem solved.

Gavin Muir

Springfield

The Rotorua Daily Post welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 200 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

Advertisement

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final and no correspondence will be entered into.

• Letters may be used in other NZME publications.

Email editor@dailypost.co.nz