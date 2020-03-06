I had a laughing fit after reading the article about the Government pumping money into easing the congestion at the Ngongotaha roundabout (News, February 29).

It's all about safety improvements which we know will mean more of those silly rope barriers or those shiny tin ones.

It won't address the problem of the roundabout. They will fiddle with it and waste huge amounts of money but it will still cause problems.

The first problem? The traffic backup through the Ngongotaha village past the rail line. Simple: a double lane coming out of Ngongotaha. The right side lane is a dedicated right-turn lane with a give way on it. The left side lane is a straight-through lane that merges with a lane coming in from the north that the right side lane has to give way to.

Advertisement

Of course, we'll need to teach drivers how to merge properly.



An easy and forever fix would be a one-lane flyover from the town side into Ngongotaha. This lane would come from the right-hand lane of a two-lane northbound out of Rotorua. The left side lane is a dedicated left-turn lane going north, merging with the right-side right-turn lane from Ngongotaha.

(Abridged)

Rod Petterson, Rotorua



Assisted dying bill needed

Thank you to the Rotorua Community Trust for the service of remembrance, which they hosted.

Sadly, not all deaths can be remembered as peaceful, despite the best palliative care, and my own mother was one.

She would have welcomed the passing of the End of Life Choice Act, which (in very limited circumstances) allows an application for assisted dying. The End of Life Choice Act is to be the subject of a binding referendum at our general election on September 19.

I would like the trust to consider its position if the referendum results in the act coming into force, and current polls suggest that it will.

Overseas, more and more end-of-life facilities are opting to provide a dignity sanctuary room, in which families can be with their loved one who has chosen to have their suffering ended under the End of Life Choice Act.

Advertisement

I hope Rotorua will eventually get one also. By the time they are ready to die, patients are in no condition to be moved. (Abridged)



Sue Reynolds, Tauranga

The Rotorua Daily Post welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 200 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final and no correspondence will be entered into.

• Letters may be used in other NZME publications.

Email editor@dailypost.co.nz