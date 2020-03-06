It does raise concerns about our social obligations when most of the letters to the Rotorua Daily Post stress the effect on us as a tourist city with the homeless in Kuirau Park and Sulphur Point tarnishing our image.

The reason many people, generally speaking, are homeless is drugs.

The Government needs to put the ambulance at the top of the cliff instead of placing millions of dollars in misspent welfare.

Police need the funds to stop the drug trade. More police on the beat means we can stop the supply and then start spending money on rehabilitation.

People given the right sort of help can recover and become useful members of society.

After all we are not all born equal?

Alf Hoyle

Rotorua



Councillor's trip astounding

I'm astounded that $1348 is to be spent on a three-day trip to Ashburton for councillor Trevor Maxwell (News, February 28).

I'm off to Australia soon. My airfares (with luggage and full service), accommodation for a week and spending money will come in under that.



Can we, as ratepayers who are funding this trip, please have an itemised breakdown of how that money will actually be spent?

Can Cr Maxwell also please give us a full written report of the visit?

That way us cynics may be placated in some small way.

Paddi Hodgkiss

Rotorua

