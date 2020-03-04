We read that councillor Trevor Maxwell will be attending the upcoming Sister Cities New Zealand 2020 Conference in Ashburton, costing us $1348 (News, February 28).

This seems a lot of money to me.



Seeing I am one of the ratepayers paying for it, I would love to know in what way Rotorua and its ratepayers will benefit from this trip.

If Rotorua does so to the tune of $1348, then councillor Maxwell has my blessing.



Harry Brasser

Rotorua



Resurrecting rail

Inexorably, roading expansion driven by big business, transport industries, vested corporate interests, politicians, councillors, and planners all promote bigger roads and car parks.

Even Tauranga MP Simon Bridges declared National as a "party of roads". The hype a vibrant and wealthy economy is dependent on the American roading model and consumerism sounds fine - if we had another five planets.

In New Zealand, 100 years ago, railways were built for the greater public good. This generational (taxpayer) asset privatised in 1993 and eventually sold back to government for $1.

Resurrecting passenger rail is not rocket science and urgently needs to be done.

Port of Tauranga chief executive Mark Cairns has been reported as saying cargo by rail annually saved 500,000 journeys by truck. Expanding this revelation, well-planned passenger rail would save millions of vehicle trips, so why the wait? People want their trains back. (Abridged)

Advertisement

Jos Nagels

Tauranga

The Rotorua Daily Post welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 200 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers are given preference.

Advertisement

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final and no correspondence will be entered into.

• Letters may be used in other NZME publications.

Email editor@dailypost.co.nz