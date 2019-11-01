The changes to gun licensing are a sham.

There are no issues with our gun laws. It is an excuse by politicians to never let a chance go by, to push their own agendas without thought.

It was the police who dropped the ball with this fiasco by not following their own strict application criteria.

I now feel distrusted, and classed as some sort of low-life citizen by politicians. Why can't they stop interfering in citizens' affairs?

Advertisement

There seem to be many other things that needed to be done before they commit political suicide over this issue.

It's a right to be able to own a rifle, same as a right to drive a car.

You just need a licence.

How many are killed in cars each year? More than killed by guns.

Still got more cars than ever. (Abridged)

Bill Whitlock

Te Puke



Redwoods' future

Re Jim Adams' criticism of the Redwood trees ( Letters, October 31 ).

What a great idea.

Advertisement

Let's chop down the redwoods and replant with English trees.

To complete the picture, import a few squirrels and the odd fox. (Abridged)

Alf Hoyle

Lynmore



Creating own reality

So council is patting itself on the back for its $8 million cash in hand.

Your article mentioned rates increases, increase in debt and projects put off until the next financial year.

So really we create our own reality.

Lesley Haddon

Rotorua

The Rotorua Daily Post welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 250 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final.

Email editor@dailypost.co.nz