I was waiting for my lunch to be made at the food court in the Rotorua mall one busy day last week, when three gang members swaggered in.

They confidently strode around in large, determined steps ensuring that their gang 'patch' propaganda was seen by everyone, their dirty torn off jackets emblazoning the threat of who they were.

People started making nervous eye contact with each other and in some cases even looked up from their phones while the security staff on duty gathered around keeping a watchful eye on proceedings.

Luckily my lunch order was called and I didn't have to wait around to see what eventuated, but I wondered at the time why it is we allow this intimidation in our city?

Why do we allow our children to see this display of misguided and aggressive pride?

God knows that we don't want to lose any more troubled young men to this lifestyle.

Jessica Newman

Tihiotonga



Bring back Tarawera rail plan

Good on you Leith Comer for getting a step closer to your treaty settlement and good that you plan to use some of the money to restore the mauri of Tarawera Awa and Awa o Te Atua.

Hopefully, you will have enough money left to also restore the mauri of the sacred mountain Tarawera by getting the rack railway to the summit, proposed in the 1990s, back on track.

Fred Stevens

Lake Tarawera



Neeson's comments never about racism

Regarding Merepeka Raukawa Tait's February 14 column: The racists I look out for are the covert ones.

Never a truer word said. I liken it to a guy that robs a dairy (dumb) to a guy that commits fraud over the internet (smart).

As for Liam Neeson, I bet he's glad he opened his mouth and shared one of his life experiences. It was never about racism anyone with half a brain could see that.

It shows the true character of the man and that is to stick up for your mates who you have an unspoken bond with.

It's no wonder he plays his part so well in his films; he's made for the role. He's just gone up in my standards and anyone would be privileged to be able to call him your friend.

Gavin Muir

Springfield



