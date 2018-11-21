We have just seen Sir Peter Jackson's film They Shall Not Grow Old.

It is brilliant, very disturbing, deeply moving. It explains why my grandfather never mentioned it.

My own father fought in Africa so missed the trenches.

Any man or woman intent on war, fighting or even hating their fellows should see this film, they should see the expressions on the faces of the young teenage boys - both German and Allied who have just been through a battle, the trenches lined with filth, rats, lice and battered bodies and you will know it just is not worth it.

And this is not Hollywood, this was real.

Jim Adams

Rotorua



Roundabout sculpture is dangerous 1

The local council still hasn't seen the folly of putting that silly sculpture in that dangerous roundabout at the Hemo Rd junction.

I can't figure out why they are being allowed by the NZTA to put in a distraction that really is in the wrong place.

That monolith should be in a layby opposite the Te Puia carving centre.

At least that way the people who want to check it out can stop off the road and admire the council's handiwork. They can touch it and read the explanation of its origin and manufacture etc in a plaque.

Why do they not see that what they are proposing is beyond stupid and that Occupation Health and Safety needs to be involved because they are creating a dangerous situation.

Drivers don't need to have something distract them from driving at the best of times, least of all while trying to negotiate a roundabout with barriers that hide the indicators of most modern cars.

NZTA and OHS need to heed these facts to step in with better ideas to eliminate the risk, not mitigate it by saying it is council business.



Whose highway is it on and who actually contributed to cause the hazard? As it appears it's going to happen I will personally instigate a civil action when the first accident causing injury happens. (Abridged)



Rod Petterson

Westbrook



Roundabout sculpture is dangerous 2

When will this council start using some common sense and give up on the monolith for the Hemo Rd roundabout?

There has already been one logging truck that shed its load. Fortunately no one was killed or hurt.



This is yet another example of a project that is going to become a complete shambles.

Remember the lightning bolt that was in the city centre? That finished its day at the council depot. I guess that this will end up just like that. (Abridged)

Derek Packham

Lake Tarawera

