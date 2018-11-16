In reply to Andy Watson (Letters, November 13), there are numerous wheelchairs and orderlies throughout the hospital.

Their depot is just inside the main entrance, and you only have to stand looking frail for a minute and a friendly, helpful orderly will come and ask if you need help.

Just on your left is the reception counter which is manned 24/7, who will help.

Further in, clearly signposted, is the help desk.

Advertisement

This is manned Monday to Friday from 9am to 3pm by lovely, trained, smiling volunteers who would quickly find you a wheelchair and an orderly to push it if you required it.

Once you have finished your appointment, the orderly office will be contacted to come and collect you and bring you back to the front door.

Either of these two groups of assistants are trained to record any matters, either complaints, suggestions or gestures of appreciation you may wish to raise and ascertain it gets to the appropriate quarter.

We are very fortunate in Rotorua to have such a wonderful hospital, with amazing facilities and staff who are constantly on the lookout for how to help.

Marie Booth

Rotorua



Haka challenge

On viewing the All Blacks v England game at Twickernam, I listened to the British rugby fans singing their hearts out to drown the All Blacks' haka but was astonished to hear a NZ commentator question whether that was "respectful"?

In my opinion, and I accept that I may be a minority in my thinking, I thought their song was rousing and a reciprocal challenge to the haka.



It is an anathema to me that any international team opposing the All Blacks has to remain mute and respectful in the face of what, in my opinion, is a violent, intimidating war dance.

I lived for sport in my youth and was always encouraged to try to win but to understand that I was involved in a sporting game not war.

Maureen J Anderson

Pyes Pa



Lakefront development

There appears to still be confusion among letter writers regarding the lakefront development. We would like to clarify the following:

Parking is not being reduced but is being moved and more disability and coach parking will be added.

A new, larger playground will be built alongside the existing playground, which will remain open during construction of the new one. New toilets offering more services for the disabled will be built.

Existing trees are considered an asset and more will be added. Some in poor condition or where overplanting has stunted growth (as assessed by an arborist who inspected city trees earlier this year) will be removed.

The 5m wide boardwalk will be suitable for multiple users including pedestrians, mobility scooter users, people with disabilities and bike riders. People can view a replica width 'boardwalk' on the galleria floor outside the Council Chamber, Civic Centre, to get a sense of the boardwalk's size.

Work will be staged so lakeside businesses can continue operating. They are fully informed and engaged with council.

Project approval from council was based on a concept design and estimated budget – normal practice for any capital project. Detailed designs are under way but the $40 million allocated ($21m in council's 2018-28 Long-term Plan and the remainder from Government's Provincial Growth Fund) is the fixed project budget.

Detailed design will factor in health and safety requirements, environmental and ecological aspects and matters such as lake level fluctuations and lake weed movement and removal.

People can visit 'key projects' at www.rotorualakescouncil.nz for more information.

Jean-Paul Gaston

Strategy Group Manager

Rotorua Lakes Council

