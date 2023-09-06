Eli and Alex Jenkins, 13, are twins from John Paul College in Rotorua. They both played basketball at the AIMS Games. Photo / Alex Cairns

Alex and Eli Jenkins know how to work together on the basketball court.

But off-court, it’s the banter, not the ball, that is passed between the two.

“He is annoying,” Alex quips.

“So frustrating,” Eli throws in response.

The 13-year-old twin brothers are playing in their first Zespri Aims Games tournament in Tauranga this week as part of John Paul College’s five-a-side basketball team.

The Jenkins brothers have been playing basketball since primary school.

Eli started first, following in the footsteps of their older brother. Then Alex followed suit.

At almost 1.67 metres tall (5′6″ in the old measurements), Eli was the taller brother by a couple of inches.

“I am way taller,” Eli said.

Alex said he was inspired to play basketball after watching the NBA.

“All the players look like they are having fun out there.”

The twins said they were enjoying their first Aims Games.

“It is fun being part of a team,” Alex said.

“It is a cool experience,” Eli said.

Alex said his favourite player was American Lakers basketballer LeBron James.

Jackson Hepi, 12, Jax Buckley, 12, Mark Alosio, 13, Alex and Eli Jenkins, 13, Nathan McGregor, 13, Matthew Selwyn, 12, Inuja Kannangara, 12, Sasen Perera, 13. Absent: Sebastian MacDonald, 12, from John Paul College at the Aims games. Photo / Alex Cairns

“He is just a nice, respectful player. He helps out other players and is supportive and just great overall,” Alex said.

However, Alex was not impressed with Eli’s choice of sports idol: former Miami Heat basketballer Dwyane Wade.

“You did not just say that,” Alex said, rolling his eyes.

Alex said he loved the feeling he got when he played basketball.

“It gets me excited.”

John Paul College basketball coach Joseph Hepi said the school had brought the same team as last year plus a couple of fresh new faces.

“The twins are the biggest characters. It is great having them part of the team.”

The 10-strong team was travelling over from Rotorua each day to keep costs down.

“It is the first big tournament for the boys. We have been building up to this ...

“It has been great to see the amount of teams playing. There is a huge calibre in basketball.”

Alex Jenkins, 13, from John Paul College playing basketball at the AIMS Games. Photo / Alex Cairns

Team manager Stacy Hepi said the Aims Games was an “awesome experience”.

“It is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for them. We are so grateful we are able to bring them.”