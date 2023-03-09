Anne Samson has been teaching ballet for more than 50 years. Photo / Andrew Warner

It has been 52 years since Anne Samson started teaching ballet.

Her passion has never wavered over the years, and both herself and her ballet students are excited to put on a special concert for the community.

The Anne Samson School of Ballet 50th Jubilee is on Saturday, April 1 at the Sir Howard Morrison Centre at 1pm and 6.30pm.

Anne reached the milestone of having taught ballet for 50 years at the end of 2021.

To celebrate, there was a special production planned. However, due to Covid restrictions it was cancelled and had been delayed until now.

She says several genres of dance form the jubilee concert.

In the junior school, about 55 students are performing ‘Cottontail’s Adventures’.

“I first did this show in 1989 and my son was Jack Rabbit as a 10-year-old. He passed 20 years ago and this is a special memorial to him and for me.”

She says the junior children love it as it has songs with actions which is unusual for this type of dance.

Cottontail will be part of the junior school's item in the concert. Photo / Supplied

About 39 middle students will be performing Waltz of the Flowers from The Nutcracker.

There will also be solo items by senior students, showcasing work performed in their ballet dance over the past year. There is also a 20-minute ballet choreographed by Anne called ‘The Eruption’, based on the Tarawera eruption, purely in dance form.

The concert’s second half will include 34 students performing Les Sylphides, which Anne says is a beautiful ballet and story showcasing how people danced in the 18th century.

Anne says it is a relief to finally be holding the 50th Jubilee Concert, and she is very excited.

“It will be so nice to be back in the theatre [Sir Howard Morrison Centre] and for the students to dance for their parents. They are so excited.

“It is special to feel like things are coming back to normal and the centre has got a wonderful ambience.”

Anne encourages people to come along and see the concert, saying there is something for everyone within it.

“Cottontail will definitely entertain the children, they will love it so much.

“The concert can also help spark something within children, to dream and think one day it will be their turn to be up on the stage. It’s inspirational for them.”

She says it would be lovely to fill the theatre. Including the intermission, the show is about an hour and 45 minutes.

Anne was introduced to ballet at a young age, when her mother played piano for the Auckland Ballet Academy.

She and her sisters would sit for hours and watch the classes while her mum played.

She started assisting the class teachers from the age of 10, and Anne and her sisters had the opportunity to learn ballet at the academy for free.

Anne passed her exams with the highest of marks, and once she passed her elementary exam she was able to become a teacher.

Having no car, she would bus to the academy’s five branches, and at times it would take two buses to get there and back. But she loved it so much that she did not mind.

Anne taught ballet in Auckland for 15 years and moved to Rotorua in 1986 to bring up her children here. She has now been teaching ballet in Rotorua for 38 years.

She says she had the privilege to work within the local primary schools for 15 years running a specialised dance programme, but as her ballet school grew, she had to give the schools programme away.

Anne says one of the highlights in her career has been seeing past student Saul Newport go on to be part of the Royal New Zealand Ballet and the Houston Ballet’s main company.

