WorkSafe has this morning confirmed it has been notified of an incident involving a digger in Ōpōtiki.
This comes as emergency services were called to an incident at a workplace on Monday morning, where a person later died.
A WorkSafe spokesperson said it was not an investigation at this stage, but that it was making initial inquiries.
Emergency services were called to a business on Tutaetoko Rd in Toatoa, Ōpōtiki, around 10.30am on Monday.
A Northern Fire Communications spokeswoman had said they received a call at 10.20am with a report of a person trapped underneath a digger, or similar machine.
Police later advised the person died at the scene.
“Our thoughts are with the person’s family and friends at this difficult time.”