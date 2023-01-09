Emergency services were called to an incident near Ōpōtiki on Monday morning.

WorkSafe has this morning confirmed it has been notified of an incident involving a digger in Ōpōtiki.

This comes as emergency services were called to an incident at a workplace on Monday morning, where a person later died.

A WorkSafe spokesperson said it was not an investigation at this stage, but that it was making initial inquiries.

Emergency services were called to a business on Tutaetoko Rd in Toatoa, Ōpōtiki, around 10.30am on Monday.

Tutaetoko Rd in Toatoa, Ōpōtiki. Photo / Google Maps

A Northern Fire Communications spokeswoman had said they received a call at 10.20am with a report of a person trapped underneath a digger, or similar machine.

Police later advised the person died at the scene.

“Our thoughts are with the person’s family and friends at this difficult time.”