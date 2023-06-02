The scene on February 21 after a worker suffered an electric shock from underground cables while installing a sign on Te Ngae Rd in Rotorua. Photo / Andrew Warner.

An investigation into a worker critically injured after coming into contact with underground power cables in Rotorua found the man did not have access to a cable detection meter as part of his work.

On February 21 this year the worker was installing a roadside sign when was injured. He was flown to intensive care at Waikato Hospital.

A WorkSafe spokesman said it recommended a Duty Holder Review take place once it considered all the factors of the accident.

The investigation was conducted by Directionz Ltd, the business involved, with WorkSafe oversight “so lessons can be learned to prevent a recurrence”.

The review was completed in May and found the victim did not have access to a cable detection meter as part of his work.

In response, Directionz had now made cable avoidance tools mandatory for all digging operations, had updated the standard operating procedures for safe digging and refresher training had been held for staff, the WorkSafe spokesman said.

“WorkSafe is now satisfied with the safety improvements the business has implemented.”

Directionz general manager Stephen Lincoln said the company had invested nearly $100,000 in new equipment for its entire team.

He said the company had “good practices” but it found that having the cable avoidance tools for every employee, rather than having shared tools, was “an improvement we could make”.

“It’s a significant cost, but it’s minor in comparison to having a serious injury.”

He said working with WorkSafe was a collaborative process, which the company found helpful.

The injured worker was healthy and back at work full-time, with the company helping him ease back into his duties. “That’s the best outcome.”

He said the situation was a “wake-up call”. The company was now looking to see that it was doing “absolutely everything ... 100 per cent of the time”.

At the time of the accident, Lincoln said the injured worker was a long-term employee, who was digging a foundation before installing a sign. The incident involved a transformer.

Unison relationship manager Danny Gough said at the time that the man was a third-party contractor who was digging in the area on Te Ngae Rd and had come into contact with Unison’s underground network. He suffered an electric shock.