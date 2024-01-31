Police were alerted to the incident at a Taupō service station on Tongariro St this morning.

A woman has been airlifted to hospital after receiving serious propane burns in Taupō this morning.

A police spokeswoman said police were told at 5.10am that a woman had walked to a petrol station on Tongariro St after suffering burns from a propane tank at a location near the river.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said the woman was airlifted to Waikato Hospital in a serious condition.

A staff member at the Tongariro St Mobil station said it had been the night-shift worker who attended to the injured woman.

“He was happy he did the right thing and that he was able to help.”

She said the staff member “did what he could” but that the petrol station lacked the equipment to “deal with the third-degree burns that the lady had”.



