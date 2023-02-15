A woman was injured near Taupō.

A woman is in Middlemore Hospital with serious spinal injuries after a tree toppled onto her car on Wairakei Drive, just north of Taupō early on Tuesday morning.

Senior sergeant Andy Livingstone, the area response manager for Taupō and Tūrangi said the tree came down on the woman’s car as she was driving to Wairakei, at about 2am, when the cyclone was reaching its peak in the area.

He said it was a difficult situation for emergency services, with “trees coming down all over the place”.

The woman was taken to Taupō Hospital and Taupō-based Greenlea Rescue Helicopter confirmed it had later transferred a woman in her 20s who had sustained serious spinal injuries, to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

“Later that afternoon, the patient was then transported from Waikato Hospital by the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter to Middlemore Hospital for further treatment,” a Greenlea spokesperson said.