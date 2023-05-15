A cool day dawns on Lake Taupō's Tapuaeharuru Bay. Photo / Merv Richdale

Last week’s weather in Taupō, for the second week of May and the last month of autumn, was a complete contrast from the first.

There was a sudden drop in temperature from the balmy days that opened the month and this was brought about by a vigorous, slow-moving, low-pressure system and the final farewell of the intense high pressure that had camped for so long to the east of the country in the South Pacific Ocean, as a blocking high.

A glance at the data chart shows it all too clearly. Heavy rainfalls, plummeting barometric pressures and a sharp recovery as the next high moved in.

The week was wet, producing 101mm of rain and pushing the total rainfall for May well beyond the monthly average already.

There were also the first signs of what might well be a severe winter ahead, as significant snow fell in the high country, presenting a cold but majestic backdrop to the Lakeland area for which Taupō is so renowned.

Early frosts were also recorded on the morning of Thursday, May 11, and the next morning as well. It has now become clear that our weather systems have returned to near normal with the succession of cold fronts and the high-pressure cells mostly from the Tasman Sea and the Southern Ocean.

Westerly-to-southwesterly conditions are typical from this time of year and through the winter months.

Date Max Min Mean Frost Rain Pressure

07 16.5 10.9 13.7 2.5 1028

08 18.0 12.7 15.3 2.5 1026

09 17.5 13.9 15.7 65.0 1016

10 15.5 11.1 13.3 28.0 995

11 9.0 3.5 6.2 3.0 1003

12 12.9 -1.2 5.9 -2.8 1020

13 15.2 -0.2 7.5 -3.0 1027

Total for month 171.0

May averages:

15.7 5.3 10.6 118.6



