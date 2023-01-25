Voyager 2022 media awards
Rotorua Daily Post

Winning Lotto ticket sold at Rotorua store

Lotto Second Division was stuck in the Sulphur City last night. Photo / NZME

A winning Lotto ticket has been sold in Rotorua.

Twelve lucky players will be celebrating a midweek windfall after each winning $15,127 with Lotto Second Division in last night’s live Lotto draw.

The winning Rotorua ticket was sold at Springfield Superette & Lotto.

Two lucky players also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $20,617. The winning Powerball Second Division tickets were sold at Paper Plus Select Pahiatua and on MyLotto to a player from Southland.

Meanwhile, two players from Porirua and Otago won $500,000 with Lotto First Division in last night’s draw.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the stores below should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:

MyLotto - Whangarei

Pt Chevalier Lotto Plus - Auckland

MyLotto (x3) -Auckland

MyLotto - Waikato

Springfield Superette & Lotto -Rotorua

New World New Plymouth -New Plymouth

Paper Plus Select Pahiatua (+PB) - Pahiatua

MyLotto -Ashburton

Quarry Food Market - Dunedin

MyLotto (+PB) - Southland

