The Rotorua Lakes Council was alerted to a water leak on Whittaker Rd last week. Photo / Rotorua Lakes Council

The Rotorua Lakes Council was alerted to a water leak on Whittaker Rd last week. Photo / Rotorua Lakes Council

A water leak which caused a hole to open up under a section of Whittaker Rd last week was due to an issue with a geothermal supply line, Rotorua Lakes Council has confirmed.

The council was alerted to the water leak on Thursday which turned hot early on Friday morning causing a "sizeable hole" under a section of the road and footpath.

In a statement today, council said: "Following further investigation, the water leak in Whittaker Rd last week was due to an issue with a geothermal supply line connected to a private bore in the area.

"Work to repair the geothermal supply line has now been completed and the bore is operational again."

The council said work was also underway to repair a water main under the bore's geothermal line that was damaged in the event.

The inwards lane on Whittaker Rd remained closed and traffic on Lake Road was unaffected

Motorists and pedestrians were asked to continue to take caution when passing by the area and to follow directions from staff and contractors on-site.