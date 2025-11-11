He said this particular white tūī was leucistic, which referred to the look of the bird without identifying how it came to be white.
“Most white tūī are not albinos,” Miskelly said.
“They do not have pink eyes, and typically have slightly grey or brown feathers, rather than the pure white of an albino.”
He said it was likely that most leucistic birds had a heritable genetic condition, but it may be caused by non-heritable environmental effects, including ontogenetic (occurring during development), diet-related or an interaction of genetics, ontogeny and environment.
Miskelly said he heard of two or three white tūī sightings a year.