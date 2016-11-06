Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

What do you think of Ireland beating the All Blacks for the first time in 111 years?

Rotorua Daily Post
Quick Read
Street view: What do you think of Ireland beating the All Blacks for the first time in 111 years?

Street view: What do you think of Ireland beating the All Blacks for the first time in 111 years?

Street view: What do you think of Ireland beating the All Blacks for the first time in 111 years?

Margaret Longbottom
Margaret Longbottom

The All Blacks have been winning all this time, it makes them come back to ground.

MARGARET LONGBOTTOM, 50+

Central

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Selwyn Insley
Selwyn Insley

It's a competitive sport and I think it's good for the game because it will keep the All Blacks on their toes.

SELWYN INSLEY, 41

Owhata

Andrew Daw
Andrew Daw

I'm originally from England so that's a good result for the Irish.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

ANDREW DAW, 50

Fordlands

Ray Katting
Ray Katting

061116sj05.JPG

It's the best thing that ever happened in rugby, I don't like the All Blacks.

RAY KATTING, 59

Kawaha Point

Jumbo Walters
Jumbo Walters

061116sj06.JPG

It sucks, would of been good for the All Blacks to keep winning.

JUMBO WALTERS, 49

Whakarewarewa

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post