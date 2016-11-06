Street view: What do you think of Ireland beating the All Blacks for the first time in 111 years?

Margaret Longbottom

The All Blacks have been winning all this time, it makes them come back to ground.

MARGARET LONGBOTTOM, 50+

Central

Selwyn Insley

It's a competitive sport and I think it's good for the game because it will keep the All Blacks on their toes.

SELWYN INSLEY, 41

Owhata

Andrew Daw

I'm originally from England so that's a good result for the Irish.

ANDREW DAW, 50

Fordlands

Ray Katting

061116sj05.JPG

It's the best thing that ever happened in rugby, I don't like the All Blacks.

RAY KATTING, 59

Kawaha Point

Jumbo Walters

061116sj06.JPG

It sucks, would of been good for the All Blacks to keep winning.

JUMBO WALTERS, 49

Whakarewarewa