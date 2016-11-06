Street view: What do you think of Ireland beating the All Blacks for the first time in 111 years?
The All Blacks have been winning all this time, it makes them come back to ground.
MARGARET LONGBOTTOM, 50+
Central
It's a competitive sport and I think it's good for the game because it will keep the All Blacks on their toes.
SELWYN INSLEY, 41
Owhata
I'm originally from England so that's a good result for the Irish.
ANDREW DAW, 50
Fordlands
061116sj05.JPG
It's the best thing that ever happened in rugby, I don't like the All Blacks.
RAY KATTING, 59
Kawaha Point
061116sj06.JPG
It sucks, would of been good for the All Blacks to keep winning.
JUMBO WALTERS, 49
Whakarewarewa