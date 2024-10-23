Rotorua Courthouse. Photo / NZME

A Whangamatā man has appeared in the Rotorua District Court relating to a hunting death in December last year.

Sean Joseph Paul Kavanagh, 50, appeared before a registrar today and entered no plea to a charge of causing the death of Michael William Bennett by carelessly using a firearm, namely a Sako .308 calibre hunting rifle.

Paeroa business owner and hunter Michael William Bennett, 63, died in a hunting incident on December 1, 2023.

The charge relates to an incident on December 1 last year in the Murupara area.

He also entered no plea to a charge of discharging a firearm, namely a Sako .308 calibre hunting rifle, with reckless disregard for the safety of others. That charge related to a separate incident in the Murupara area between the dates of July 31, 2021 and September 7, 2023.