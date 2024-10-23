Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post
Updated

Hunting death: Whangamatā man Sean Kavanagh appears in court over Michael Bennett’s death in Te Urewera

Kelly Makiha
By
Multimedia Journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
2 mins to read
Rotorua Courthouse. Photo / NZME

Rotorua Courthouse. Photo / NZME

A Whangamatā man has appeared in the Rotorua District Court relating to a hunting death in December last year.

Sean Joseph Paul Kavanagh, 50, appeared before a registrar today and entered no plea to a charge of causing the death of Michael William Bennett by carelessly using a firearm, namely a Sako .308 calibre hunting rifle.

Paeroa business owner and hunter Michael William Bennett, 63, died in a hunting incident on December 1, 2023.
Paeroa business owner and hunter Michael William Bennett, 63, died in a hunting incident on December 1, 2023.

The charge relates to an incident on December 1 last year in the Murupara area.

He also entered no plea to a charge of discharging a firearm, namely a Sako .308 calibre hunting rifle, with reckless disregard for the safety of others. That charge related to a separate incident in the Murupara area between the dates of July 31, 2021 and September 7, 2023.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

He faces a maximum penalty on both charges of three years in jail or a $4000 fine.

He was remanded on bail to appear before a judge in the Rotorua District Court on December 17.

Andy Hill appeared for Kavanagh.

Police said in a statement on Tuesday Bennett, 63, was found dead by a hunting companion in Te Urewera.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Bennett was a Paeroa construction business owner and ran for the Hauraki District Council in 2022.

Kelly Makiha is a senior journalist who has reported for the Rotorua Daily Post for more than 25 years, covering mainly police, court, human interest and social issues.

Save

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post