Whakatāne shooting: Man jailed for gang-related attack on house

By Whakatane Beacon
Rotorua Daily Post
5 mins to read

Lennox Wetini-Clarke, 21, was sentenced in the Whakatāne District Court on Wednesday. Photo / File

A man has been jailed after firing five shots at a house, hitting another man in the head.

The judge said a prison sentence was required to send a message to gangs using people to do their dirty work.

Lennox Wetini-Clarke, 21, was sentenced in the Whakatāne District Court on

