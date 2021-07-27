Whakatāne dairy allegedly held up at knifepoint

Police arrived at the scene at 8.15am. Photo / file

A Whakatāne dairy has allegedly been held up at knifepoint this morning.

The owner of Mananui Dairy in James St, Prashant Patel, said four people entered the shop and one allegedly had a knife.

Patel said they took cigarettes.

A police spokeswoman said police arrived on scene about 8.15am.

One person has been arrested in relation to the incident.

The spokeswoman said there were reports four occupants were in a vehicle who then allegedly ran off. The vehicle was found on Arawa Rd.