Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Peace St Dairy. Photo / Google Maps

A Whakatāne dairy has been targeted by armed robbers this morning.

Police were called to the Peace St Dairy about 7.25am after three males reportedly entered the shop with weapons, Senior Sergeant Helen Hay said.

The men allegedly stole items and left in a silver Mazda, which was reported stolen and has since been recovered, Hay said.

“A red Suzuki Swift is believed to have also been used in the robbery.